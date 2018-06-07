Kaala box-office collection: Phenomenal start! Rajinikanth starrer set to earn around Rs 30 cr on day 1

Kaala box-office collection day 1: The movie is expected to earn around Rs 30 cr. (Source: Twitter)

Kaala box-office collection: Superstar Rajinikanth returned to the big screen on Thursday with a bang as neither rain nor the early morning chill was able to stop his fans from gathering outside theatres as early as 4 AM to watch the first-day, first show. Directed by Pa Ranjith, “Kaala” features Rajinikanth as a powerful don living in the slums of Dharavi and comes with a strong political message that even caused a controversy ahead of movie’s release.

Kaala’s release was turned into a festival by Rajini fans who celebrated by dancing to the beat of the drums, dressed in suits, blazers and traditional lungi, and women draped in saris with ‘gajra’-adorned hair. The film got a massive release in South Indian states and also became the first movie to release in Saudi Arabia after it lifted the ban on movie theatres.

Most of the shows in South Indian states were housefull even as people protested in various parts of Karnataka. Film and Trade Business Analyst Girish Johar told FinancialExpress.com that going by the kind of opening it has got, Kaala’s first-day box office collection will stand somewhere between Rs 25-30 crore.

However, he added that the film’s full potential may not be matched due to the controversies it was involved in. “Kaala has got a fantastic response in the South. The fans reached the theatres as early as 4 AM but the film has been marred in a controversy with a few politcial parties restraining it, creating a ruckus. So I think the full potential of the film will not be matched but it should end somewhere around Rs 25-30 in all languages across the country,” Johar said.



As expected, the major part of Kaala’s collection will come from South. However, Johar believes that it should be able to collect a decent amount in North India too. “The major collection will come from South. In Hindi, Kaala won’t be as big but it should collect a decent amount,” he added.

One area where the makers might have missed out on is marketing. The film had a non-existent promotion which came as a surprise since Rajinikanth’s last few films – Kabali, Lingaa and Kochadaiiyaan, didn’t do that great on box-office and a push would have helped his case.

“This time they underplayed the film. But, it does have that superstar status along with a very strong political message and even though the reviews are yet to come in, all Rajinikanth fans are going beserk over it,” Johar said.

Unfortunately for the 67-year-old actor, his comment on the implementation of the Supreme Court order on Cauvery water-sharing didn’t go well with certain sections in Karnataka as the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce on May 29 decided not to allow screening of “Kaala”.



Even on Thursday, widespread protests were held by pro-Kannada activists in most part of the state. Most cinema halls also refused to show the film which will eventually affect its business.

Johar, however, believes that Rajinikanth’s recent political involvement should not affect movie’s collection. “At the end of it all, people know that Rajinikanth is a superstar and I don’t think his political affiliation will bring down the box collection of the film. As long as the film is good, I don’t think anything of this kind matters. I think it was unnecessarily politicised,” he said, while adding, “But I do think that the film was pushed a several times, the date was changed so that may affect but now that it released all that is gone.”

What came as a major morale booster for the makers is that it has done well in pre-sales. According to andhraboxoffice.com, an Andhra-based portal that collates box-office collections besides other details of films released, Kaala has earned Rs 60 crore by selling its theatrical rights in Tamil Nadu. It also received Rs 33 crore in the AP/Nizam region and has fetched a price of Rs 10 crore in Kerala.





Apart from the this, the movie has also earned Rs 7 crore from the rest of India and Rs 45 crore from foreign centres which takes the theatrical earning to about Rs 155 crore. The broadcasting rights were sold for Rs 70 crore while the music rights went for Rs 5 crore, taking the overall pre-sales earning to Rs 235 crore.

“The pre-sales of the film in terms of revenue has been good. It has clocked big in terms of revenue. Technically speaking, Rajinikanth has already recovered and made his money but now we are waiting for the box-office numbers and audience reception,” Johar said.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Kaala also stars Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani, Aruldoss, Eswari Rao, Huma Qureshi and Anjali Patil among others.

The other release of the week is ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ which has opened to positive reviews in the overseas market. The movie is expected to earn around Rs 12 crore in India with a major part of it coming from North Indian states and metro cities.

“Jurrasic World is releasing only in two languages and should earn somewhere around Rs 10-12 crore. The reviews that are coming from overseas are above average. Jurrasic Park is a big and long-standing franchise so the movie should do well,” Johar concluded.