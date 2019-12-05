Justin Timberlake apologises to wife Jessica Biel after Alisha Wainwright scandal

By: |
Published: December 5, 2019 2:16:07 PM

A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my co-star.

Justin Timberlake,Jessica Biel,Alisha Wainwright,Palmer,Instagram,public apologyJustin Timberlake said he regrets his behaviour and will now focus on being the best husband and father.

Singer-actor Justin Timberlake has apologised to his wife Jessica Biel a week after pictures of him holding hands with his “Palmer” co-star Alisha Wainwright surfaced online.

Timberlake said he regrets his behaviour and will now focus on being the “best husband and father”.”I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumours that are hurting the people I love. A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my co-star.

Also Read | The top ten films of 2019 by AFI: Jojo Rabbit, Joker make the cut

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologise to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be,” the 38-year-old musician said in an apology he shared on Instagram.

Timberlake and Biel, 37, got married in 2012 after five years of dating. The couple share one son, Silas, four.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Justin Timberlake apologises to wife Jessica Biel after Alisha Wainwright scandal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sexiest Asian man of the decade! UK poll votes this Bollywood star, check details
2Panipat film controversy: Marathi author Vishwas Patil willing to apologise publicly if proven wrong
3Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani to helm two cricket-based films?