Justin Timberlake apologises to wife Jessica Biel after Alisha Wainwright scandal

A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my co-star.
Singer-actor Justin Timberlake has apologised to his wife Jessica Biel a week after pictures of him holding hands with his “Palmer” co-star Alisha Wainwright surfaced online.
Timberlake said he regrets his behaviour and will now focus on being the “best husband and father”.”I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumours that are hurting the people I love. A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my co-star.
Also Read | The top ten films of 2019 by AFI: Jojo Rabbit, Joker make the cut
“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologise to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be,” the 38-year-old musician said in an apology he shared on Instagram.
Timberlake and Biel, 37, got married in 2012 after five years of dating. The couple share one son, Silas, four.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.