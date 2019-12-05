Justin Timberlake apologises to wife Jessica Biel after Alisha Wainwright scandal

Justin Timberlake said he regrets his behaviour and will now focus on being the best husband and father.

Singer-actor Justin Timberlake has apologised to his wife Jessica Biel a week after pictures of him holding hands with his “Palmer” co-star Alisha Wainwright surfaced online.

Timberlake said he regrets his behaviour and will now focus on being the “best husband and father”.”I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumours that are hurting the people I love. A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my co-star.

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologise to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be,” the 38-year-old musician said in an apology he shared on Instagram.

Timberlake and Biel, 37, got married in 2012 after five years of dating. The couple share one son, Silas, four.