  3. Justin Theroux is my best friend: Jennifer Aniston

"Cake" star Jennifer Aniston is happy she has found a best friend in husband Justin Theroux.

By: | Published: September 8, 2015 8:42 AM

The 46-year-old Jennifer Aniston, who recently tied the knot with the actor-director, said she loves his dry sense of humour, reported Female First.

“When it comes to relationships, I’m a late bloomer. But I’ve learnt from my mistakes, am comfortable in my own skin and have more confidence that ever. In Justin, I have met my best friend – that’s the icing on the cake!

“He is kind, honest, and generous and has empathy for other people … I think that’s amazing! The fact that he also has a dry sense of humour is a big plus.”

Aniston, who got engaged to the 44-year-old “Leftovers” star three years ago, said the pair took their time before getting hitched because they did not need to have the “piece of paper”.

“We weren’t in a rush. It’s not like we felt any less close to one another just because we didn’t have a piece of paper to prove we were together.”

Tags: Jennifer AnistonJustin Theroux
  1. M
    Mayette de
    Sep 8, 2015 at 12:28 pm
    I hope Jen & Justin will have a lifetime of joy & happiness together. I luv them!
    Reply
    1. N
      noushin
      Sep 8, 2015 at 10:25 am
      All the best Jen!
      Reply

