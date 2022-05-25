Beliebers rejoice! Justin Bieber to perform in New Delhi; Details

Justin Bieber will return to perform in India as part of his Justice world tour, it has been announced. The performance, scheduled for October 18, will be the singer’s second live show in India following a 2017 show at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai as part of his world tour to promote Purpose. On that occasion, the who’s who of Bollywood, including Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Huma Qureshi, Bipasha Basu, Kanika Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayan Mukerji, Pooja Hegde and other celebrities attended the concert.

The news comes as a huge news for ‘Beliebers’ — a portmanteau of Bieber and believer — who missed out on the concert in Mumbai.

Bieber’s Delhi show will be the first stadium gig by an international singer in India following the outbreak of Covid-19 in March 2020. Registrations for the show, being promoted by BookMyShow and Live Nation, have gone live. Tickets will go on sale at 12 PM on June 4 on BookMyShow, while the pre-sale window opens on June 2. Reports suggest 43,000 tickets are issued for the show, with prices starting at Rs 4,000.

The Canadian singing sensation will perform over 125 shows in 40 countries as part of his Justice world tour till March 2023. He has already sold over 1.3 million tickets for the world tour, reports suggest. The tour was supposed to kick off in 2020 but moved to 2022 following the outbreak of Covid-19.

The Justice world tour will kick off in Mexico, followed by stops in Italy and Scandinavia in August. Bieber will then head to South America, the Middle East, and South Africa in September and October. The 2022-leg will close in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Bieber will return to the stage for a show in the UK, followed by gigs in Europe in early 2023. Additional concert dates for Dubai, Sydney, Bahrain, Manila, New Delhi, London Amsterdam, and Dublin have also been announced.

The 28-year-old singer achieved commercial stardom with his teen pop debut album, My World 2.0 in 2010. The album debuted at the top of the US Billboard 200, making the Canadian the youngest solo male artiste to top the chart in 47 years.