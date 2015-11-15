Justin Bieber breaks down while performing in Los Angeles

‘Emotional’ Justin Bieber burst into tears while performing in Los Angeles at the launch of his new album and even prayed for the people of Paris.

Performing at the Staples Center, the 21-year-old Justin Bieber started his show with a message that people should trust God to lead them from the darkness to the light, TMZ reports.

While performing his latest hit single, ‘I’ll Show You,’ Bieber was really touched by the support from the crowd and broke down.

The ‘Sorry’ singer was also joined by Jaden Smith on stage to sing ‘Never Say Never.’