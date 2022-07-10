Just Married! Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh tie the knot, here’s a peek inside the wedding

Actress Payal Rohtagi has finally tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, wrestler Sangram Singh. The duo got married on July 9th at an intimate ceremony held in Agra in the presence of their friends and family. The couple was dating for about 12 years prior to getting married.

The wedding festivities of their marriage started on 6th July, with Payal hosting an intimate Mehendi ceremony at her residence in Ahmedabad. The couple’s photoshoot, and pre-wedding festivities, among others, have grabbed everyone’s attention and they are continuously making headlines. The pictures are looking like a dream as they posed for it.

Taking to Instagram, Sangram posted a photo captioned ‘Payal Ke Sang Ram’ along with a video of their marriage captioned ‘New Chapter of Life, Payal ke Sangram’. The newlyweds are complementing each other. The bride wore a bright red lehenga on her big day whereas Sangram wore a cream embroidered sherwani. Have a look at their first wedding photos. It does not seem like a match made in heaven?

The bride wore a bright red lehenga by Asopalav India which featured wonderful embroidery and geometrical designs. The choli also featured embroidery which goes well with the lehenga. The sheer dupatta with a delicate gold border has added charm.

Payal completed her look by accessorizing with a gold necklace adorned with rubies, earrings, a maang-tika and a Nath. She also wore traditional bangles and kaleeras. For her makeup, she took minimal make-up and completed it with a bindi.

On the other hand, Sangram wore a cream sherwani which was heavily embroidered all over and he matched it with a matching turban. The groom also wore a necklace adorned with precious red stones.