Just married! Malayalam actor Sunny Wayne marries childhood friend Ranjini at Guruvayur temple

The photograph shows Sunny in a traditional Kerala veshti with a Tulsi garland standing with his bride, who is dressed in a traditional white and blue Kerala saree.

Now it’s official! Malayalam actor Sunny Wayne, who made his debut with Dulquer Salman in ‘Second Show’ has tied the knot with Ranjini, founder of the Kshetra dance school that is based in Kochi. In a traditional marriage ceremony at Kerala’s Guruvayur temple. The photos of the happily married couple are creating a buzz among Malayalam movie goers in Kerala. Popular actors Nivin Pauly and Aju Varghese were among those who had wished the newly wed couple on social media, along with snapshots of their marriage photo. This morning, Sunny Wayne has also shared the marriage photo with a caption: ‘Just got married.” As the ‘Second Show’ actor’s marriage ceremony at the temple was a private one, a reception will be held soon. ‘

The photograph shows Sunny in a traditional Kerala veshti with a Tulsi garland standing with his bride, who is dressed in a traditional white and blue Kerala saree. Their smiles say it all and fans are delighted to see the images that are being shared on social media.

According to local news reports, Ranjini is Sunny’s childhood friend and is a native of Kozhikode, whereas the latter is a native of Wayanad. Only close friends and relatives of the couple had attended their marriage at the Guruvayur temple.’

‘Congrats Sunnykutta’ is how actor Aju Varghese wished the newly married couple on social media.

READ: Sai Pallavi photo in Kerala saree goes viral!

Sunny Wayne’s real name is Sujith. With his impressive debut in ‘Second Show’, the actor showcased his acting prowess in lead roles and small roles as well. Some of his lead role movies include ‘Nee Ko Nja Cha’, ‘Gold coins’, ‘Alamara’ and ‘French Viplavam’ among others. ‘Mosayile Kuthira Meenukal’ marks one of Sunny Wayne’s most impressive performances in a lead role. A notable but powerful appearance in the Fahadh Faasil starrer ‘Annayum Rasoolum’ saw the subtle power of Sunny Wayne’s acting prowess.

Mammootty movie Madhuraraja Grand Trailer launch in Abu Dhabi

Sunny Wayne’s most recent Malayalam film is ‘June’ and the cameo role brought him considerable appreciation. His performance in ‘Kayamkulam Kochunni’ as an antagonist also earned the actor considerable critical acclaim from movie goers and film critics. This year, several promising projects await the Malayalam actor in the lineup for release.