Jurassic World Dominion trailer is a nostalgia trip as original Jurassic Park trio returns

The trailer for Jurassic World Dominion dropped on Thursday and it is every bit as exciting as fans had hoped. The high point of the trailer, however, is the return of the original Jurassic Park trio of Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern.

The trio reprise their roles of Dr Alan Grant (Neill), Dr Ellie Sattler (Dern), and Dr Ian Malcolm (Goldblum) from Steven Spielberg’s first Jurassic Park film that kickstarted the franchise nearly three decades ago.

The Jurassic World franchise is led by Chris Pratt, who plays Owen Grady.

The trailer of Jurassic World Dominion shows Pratt’s Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing join hands with the original trio. The last film, Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom, ended with genetically engineered dinosaurs being shipped across the world, while this film deals with the consequences of that action.

The trailer shows dinosaurs living in different climates and co-habiting with humans.

Director Colin Trevorrow told Empire in an earlier interview that this was a very different kind of Jurassic movie. He added that the film would have a lot of action and adventure.

The director added that the process of bringing the characters together and their effect on each other with their stories colliding was exciting for him. The film is structurally cool and different. For Trevorrow, it was satisfying to see all of them on screen together.

The film also stars Daniella Pineda as Dr Zia Rodriguez, Campbell Scott as Dr Lewis Dodgson, the CEO of InGen rival Biosyn Genetics, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, BD Wong as Dr Henry Wu, and Elva Trill as Charlotte Lockwood.

Trevorrow, who directed the first film in the Jurassic World franchise, takes over as director from JA Bayona, who directed Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World Dominion hits the big screens on June 10.