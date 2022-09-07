Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka’s Hush Hush to debut on Prime Video; Details here

Actors Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka’s digital debut series Hush Hush will premiere on Prime Video on September 22, the streamer announced Wednesday. The seven-episode thriller is created by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, known for films such as Dushman, Sangharsh and Qarib Qarib Singlle.

Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Karishma Tanna also feature in the series, produced by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment.

Hush Hush revolves around a set of women whose picture-perfect lives begin to come undone when an unexpected event brings to the fore secrets from their past and threatens everything that’s dear to them. “Knitted in a web of lies, deceit and fighting patriarchy, the story explores the storm that brews behind the seemingly quiet facade of the privileged lives of these women,” the official plotline read.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Prime Video, said the streaming service is excited to partner with Abundantia to create a story that amplifies female voices in both reel and real life.

“Women are 50% of the population, yet stories told by them and from their perspective are far and few in between,” Purohit said in a statement.

“At Prime Video, we are committed to giving a global platform to diverse, authentic and relatable female stories, and with Hush Hush, we are taking our commitment to female-forward narratives a step further. Hush Hush is an emotional and intriguing story with nuanced, flawed and complex women who light up the screen,” she added.

Malhotra said his banner Abundantia believes in presenting “engaging, impactful, meaningful and entertaining” stories.

“In pursuing our philosophy of bringing disruptive content to our audience, we also proudly champion female-first narratives – stories of and around powerful women, told by equally powerful voices,” he added.

Abundantia is a frequent collaborator of Prime Video, having made movies such as Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, Chhorii and Jalsa as well as the series Breathe.

“After these films, and the much-loved ‘Breathe’, our partnership now reaches the next level with ‘Hush Hush’. This gripping tale is brilliantly put together by a never-before leading cast and crew almost entirely made up of talented women and I am confident that ‘Hush Hush’ will set a new benchmark in amplifying female voices, especially in the portrayal of strong characters set in a world around us,” Malhotra said.

Hush Hush has a story by Shikhaa Sharma with dialogues by Juhi Chaturvedi, known for her work on movies such as Gulabo Sitabo, Piku and Sardar Udham.

Kopal Naithani has directed two episodes of the show alongside Chandra, who also serves as an executive producer.