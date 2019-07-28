Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Collections: Kangana and Rajkummar Rao-starrer sees positive trends on Saturday

Judgemental Hai Kya is a psycho-thriller comedy and is based on a murder mystery

Judgemental Hai Kya Box Office: Many Bollywood movies have emerged as game changers in box office business in 2019 as they have performed extremely well on expectation. The long-awaited and much-talked-about movie featuring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao finally made it to the silver screen on Friday after the tailoring orders from the CBFC. The movie on it box office opening did a considerable business of Rs 4.20 crore and saw a boost in its business on Saturday as its registered a total of Rs 7 crore to its box office collection on Saturday. The movie is expected to perform even better on Sunday.

Judgemental Hai Kya earlier was asked by the CBFC for its earlier title after which the makers on orders of the film board had to change the movie’s name. The movie which is a psycho-thriller comedy and is based on a murder mystery in which there are two suspects of one murder. The movie which has received a good response from the critics is expected to perform better in the coming day. Being a movie featuring Kangana Ranaut and scheduled to clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30, the movie attracted a lot of attention but Super 30 released two weeks before. The movie recently caught more attention after Kangana’s jibes at a reporter. Despite all the conflicts, the movie has done well in two days and is expected to perform better.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor the total collection of the movie stacked to Rs 11.20 crore till Saturday, and in consideration, to its performance, it is expected to collect approximately Rs 23 to 24 crore by the end of the first week, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Many experts believed that the genre of the movie is tough to master and with international box office players like Disney and upcoming Fast and Furious movie will make things tough for Kangana Ranaut’s film to collect good money easily. The path for Judgemental Hai Kya on Box Office is quite difficult and it will have to face some tough competition to earn a considerable amount.