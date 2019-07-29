Judgemental Hai Kya box office weekend: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao-starrer going strong in multiplexes

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer had been in limelight since the day its poster was released.

Judgemental Hai Kya box office collection: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s psychological-thriller Judgemental Hai Kya gained momentum at the box office on Saturday after an average opening on Friday. On Sunday, Kangana Ranaut’s movie consolidated further and collected around Rs 19 Crore in its opening weekend. The movie’s Sunday collection stands at Rs 7.70 crore. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the movie Judgemental Hai Kya is going from “strength to strength on Day three, Sunday”. “National multiplexes are super-strong. Overall, solid growth over the weekend,” Taran Adarsh said.

Judgemental Hai Kya has been in the news for quite some time now. The movie came to limelight after the criticism of its posters and then for its name which is now changed. The CBFC asked the makers of the movie to change its earlier title, to which makers agreed. The movie which is a psycho-thriller and a dark comedy is based on a murder mystery in which there are two suspects for one murder.

The movie got good remarks from the critics and is expected to perform better in the following week. As the movie features Kangana Ranaut and was scheduled to clash with Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Super 30’, it attracted a lot of attention from the gossip industry, following which the release of Super 30 was preponed by two weeks. The movie recently caught more attention after Kangana’s jibes at a reporter at a press conference. Despite all the conflicts, the movie has done well over the weekend and has minted more than Rs 19 crore, which is a feat in itself for a non-mainstream film with a much-unexplored genre.

READ: Sanjay Dutt as Adheera in KGF 2! Sanju baba’s badass look will remind you of Kancha Cheena

Judgemental hai kya is expected to earn around Rs 30 crore by the end of its first week run on Box Office according to the Bollywood experts. Though the box office path for an effortless business is quite tough as one international giant is already hampering its market and one is set to release in the coming week.

According to the cine-experts, business clash with international box office players like Disney and upcoming Fast and Furious movie will make money-minting a tough job for Kangana Ranaut’s film. Despite good remarks, the impact of international giants will diminish the movie’s life by a huge margin.