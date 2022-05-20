Jr NTR teases next film with Koratala Siva, poster of project with Prashanth Neel also unveiled

Telugu superstar Jr NTR unveiled the teaser of his next film, written and directed by Koratala Siva, on the eve of his 39th birthday. The teaser opens with Tarak delivering a piece of wisdom: “Sometimes the valour doesn’t understand that it should not go out of its depths. And at times the fear should know that the time has come to stop it. I am coming.”

The teaser is full of fire and blood, set against choppy oceans. However, the makers are yet to reveal the film’s title, being tentatively referred to as NTR 30.

The project marks the second collaboration between Jr NTR and Kortala Siva. The director-actor duo had earlier worked on Janatha Garage in 2016. The action drama starred Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead and was a huge hit at the box office.

Siva’s winning run, however, came unstuck recently. His latest directorial venture, Acharya, tanked at the box office. The film, which starred another superstar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, was dubbed a critical failure as well.

However, Jr NTR remains undaunted by Siva’s lean patch and seems to have taken it upon himself to help Siva redeem himself as one of Teluga cinema’s most bankable directors with NTR 30. Siva will be under a lot of pressure to deliver with NTR 30, which will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi.

The success of box office blockbuster RRR, written and directed by SS Rajamouli, who helmed the Baahubali franchise, has made Jr NTR not just a household name in other south Indian markets but also a popular figure in the Hindi belt of north India. The film has already earned over Rs 1,000 crore globally.

The first look of Jr NTR’s collaboration with KGF: Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel, tentatively called NTR 31, has also been unveiled on his 39th birthday on Friday.