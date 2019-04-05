Jonas Brothers’ new song ‘Cool’ is out! Nick Jonas having a ‘good year’ since his marriage with Priyanka Chopra!

Cool’ is the second single by the reunited Jonas Brothers after their last successful single ‘Sucker’ which also featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas. (IE)

The song ‘Cool’ which is the latest single by the American pop sensation Jonas Brothers, is out and the music video of the track is as cool and engaging as the title! The song features the three brothers, namely, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas. ‘Cool’ is the second single by the reunited Jonas Brothers after their last successful single ‘Sucker’ which also featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The song opens with singer Nick Jonas wondering ‘is it just me or am I just having a good year?’, which has attracted viewers to ponder over the reasons why singer is having a good year, according to the Indian Express report. Nick Jonas is married to global icon and successful Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. Later, Joe Jonas also makes a reference to Post Malone and Game of Thrones. Singer Joe Jonas is engaged to actress Sophie Turner who plays a significant part in the Game of Thrones.

The music video of the song ‘Cool’ is set against the backdrop of a beach-side town and renders a similar vibe. After the upbeat song ‘Sucker’, ‘Cool’ is a laidback number which is easy on the eyes and ears. ‘Sucker’ saw a lot of success as it reached the number 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list and this was the first time that the pop band Jonas Brothers reached the number 1 spot.

Watch Jonas Brothers song Cool here:

The three brothers formed their pop band in the year 2005 but the band broke up in the year 2013. During their early days, they gained immense popularity worldwide with their appearance on the Disney channel. It wasn’t until the year 2019 that the band reunited and now, the band is doing better than ever. The Instagram handle of Jonas Brothers had earlier posted some behind the scenes photographs and videos from the shooting of ‘Cool’. It is yet to be known and confirmed when they will drop their next single but as of now, the Jonas Brothers are back in full swing.