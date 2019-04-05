Jonas Brothers’ new song ‘Cool’ is out! Nick Jonas having a ‘good year’ since his marriage with Priyanka Chopra!

By: | Published: April 5, 2019 1:58 PM

‘Cool’ is the second single by the reunited Jonas Brothers after their last successful single ‘Sucker’ which also featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas. After the upbeat ‘Sucker’, ‘Cool’ is a laidback number which is easy on the eyes and ears.

Cool’ is the second single by the reunited Jonas Brothers after their last successful single ‘Sucker’ which also featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas. (IE)

The song ‘Cool’ which is the latest single by the American pop sensation Jonas Brothers, is out and the music video of the track is as cool and engaging as the title! The song features the three brothers, namely, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas. ‘Cool’ is the second single by the reunited Jonas Brothers after their last successful single ‘Sucker’ which also featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The song opens with singer Nick Jonas wondering ‘is it just me or am I just having a good year?’, which has attracted viewers to ponder over the reasons why singer is having a good year, according to the Indian Express report. Nick Jonas is married to global icon and successful Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. Later, Joe Jonas also makes a reference to Post Malone and Game of Thrones. Singer Joe Jonas is engaged to actress Sophie Turner who plays a significant part in the Game of Thrones.

The music video of the song ‘Cool’ is set against the backdrop of a beach-side town and renders a similar vibe. After the upbeat song ‘Sucker’, ‘Cool’ is a laidback number which is easy on the eyes and ears. ‘Sucker’ saw a lot of success as it reached the number 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list and this was the first time that the pop band Jonas Brothers reached the number 1 spot.

Watch Jonas Brothers song Cool here:

The three brothers formed their pop band in the year 2005 but the band broke up in the year 2013. During their early days, they gained immense popularity worldwide with their appearance on the Disney channel. It wasn’t until the year 2019 that the band reunited and now, the band is doing better than ever. The Instagram handle of Jonas Brothers had earlier posted some behind the scenes photographs and videos from the shooting of ‘Cool’. It is yet to be known and confirmed when they will drop their next single but as of now, the Jonas Brothers are back in full swing.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Jonas Brothers’ new song ‘Cool’ is out! Nick Jonas having a ‘good year’ since his marriage with Priyanka Chopra!
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition