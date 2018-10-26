Johnny Depp sacked from Pirates of the Caribbean, will no longer play Captain Jack Sparrow

This means that ‘Dead Men Tell No Tales’ would be 55-year-old actor’s last film as Jack Sparrow. (Source: IE)

Superstar Johnny Depp has reportedly been sacked from the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise as Disney Studios plans a major reboot. Depp had played the lead in the first five instalments of the film over the last 15 years but will no longer be seen as Captain Jack Sparrow. While speaking to DailyMailTV, the original scriptwriter of the franchise, Stuart Beattie revealed that Disney Studios plans to rework the franchise and has decided to remove Depp who has been dogged by personal dramas over the past four years.

This means that ‘Dead Men Tell No Tales’ would be 55-year-old actor’s last film as Jack Sparrow. The fifth movie in the series, ‘Dead Men Tell No Tales’ was the lowest performing movie of the franchise. “I think he’s had a great run. Obviously, he’s made that character his own and it’s become the character he’s most famous for now,” Stuart Beattie said.

He added that the character did great for both the Studios as well as Johnny Depp. Beattie said that he believes Depp’s Hollywood career will be defined by Sparrow no matter what he does next. The five films starring Depp had collectively earned more than $4 billion at the box-office.

READ | Nick Jonas buys whopping $6.5 million house for Priyanka Chopra: All you need to know

The star, known for cult hits like Edward Scissorhands, was not expected to be a success with the release of ‘The Curse of the Black Pearl’ in 2003. Beattie said that Depp was considered an independent actor before Pirates of the Caribbean, appearing only in Tim Burton films but the franchise turned him into a star.

“I think Jack Sparrow will be his legacy. It’s the only character he’s played five times, it’s the character he dresses up in to visit children in hospitals, it’s what he’ll be remembered for. Before Jack Sparrow came along, [Depp] was considered this kind of quirky, independent actor that made these really cool little Tim Burton films, but he was by no means a movie star and a lot of people thought we were crazy for casting him at the time,” he said.

Beattie also confirmed the reports that Deadpool’s writing team – Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick – are working on a reboot for the franchise. The pair has penned the first two Deadpool blockbusters, Zombieland and 6 Underground, the action film.