Johnny Depp bottle feeds baby bat in Jack Sparrow costume

Johnny Depp has not dressed up as Jack Sparrow for a treasure hunt this time, but the actor changed his avatar to bottle-feeding a baby bat.

The 52-year-old Johnny Depp is seen feeding his new pal wrapped in a green blanket with a tiny yellow bottle in the video released by the Australian Bat Clinic and Wildlife Trauma Center, reported Us magazine.

Sources revealed that Johnny Depp has also sponsored the orphaned bat and has named it Jackie Sparrow.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp was seen parenting the little bat very well as he said, “There’s a little bit more in there sweetheart There’s a little bit more,” to Jackie in the video.