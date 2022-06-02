Johnny Deep vs Amber Heard: After near-total legal win for ‘Captain Sparrow’, here’s what Indian celebs say

On Wednesday, actor Johnny Depp won the high-profile defamation case between him and his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Johnny Depp was seen in Newcastle, UK, having drinks in a pub shortly before he won the defamation trial. Followed with this win, social media was flooded with wishes with fans using hashtags like #JusticeForJohnnyDepp, #TruthWins and #HeWon. Celebrities also took it to the internet showing their support for the actor.

Singer Sona Mohapatra tweeted about Amber giving her reaction on the high-profile Amber Heard vs Johnny Deep defamation case.

Disha Patani also extended her support on Instagram by sharing the story with Johnny’s character Jack sparrow photo from the film Pirates of the Caribbean.

Sophie Choudry also took it up on Instagram Story and shared a quote of Johnny Deep.

Ali Fazal also came out in support of Johnny Deep by writing a post on his Instagram.

Shruti Hassan also shared a story congratulating Johnny Depp.

After winning the case Johnny Depp too put out an emotional reaction and statement after winning the defamation case against Amber Heard.

Amber Heard also released an official statement after the verdict showcasing that she was heartbroken by the decision.

Johnny Depp was awarded $15 million while Amber Heard despite losing the case was awarded $2 million by the jury. Johnny Deep went on to win on all three counts of his defamation lawsuit.

Followed by the verdict, Depp said that the jury gave him his life back as from the very beginning the goal was to bring the truth, regardless of the outcome.