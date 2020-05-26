John Abraham to remake Biju Menon-Prithviraj starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum in Hindi

On Twitter, there has been considerable excitement with Twitterati speculating on who will play the leading roles.

Bollywood actor John Abraham has acquired the rights for the Hindi remake of ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’, a blockbuster Malayalam film which starred Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran as protagonists. The announcement was made by the Kerala-born Bollywood actor on his Twitter account. Notably, John Abraham produces films under the banner of his company known as JA Entertainment.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum: What John Abraham said about the Malayalam film

The actor, sharing the news on social media, said that according to him, the Malayalam film struck the right balance between thriller, action and a good story. He further said that he wished to bring such stories to the Hindi audience under his banner and hoped that the remake would be equally as engaging as the original.

On Twitter, there has been considerable excitement with Twitterati speculating on who will play the leading roles. As of now, it is unclear whether John Abraham will act in the film. Also, Twitterati are sharing the news with much fervour, with some also suggesting that John should act in the film himself.

You are perfect for prithvi’s role….curious to know who will reprise biju menon’s role. — Pablo (@Pablo79309864) May 26, 2020

Totally Exited… @TheJohnAbraham and @akshaykumar would be a perfect casting… Would be a treat to see them lock horns on screen… — John T Mathew (@johntmat) May 26, 2020

Hope for the success of the new project @TheJohnAbraham — Aditya bhatt (@adityabhatt44) May 26, 2020

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, written and directed by K R Sachidanandan, is a 2020 film revolves around Ayyappan Nair, played by Biju Menon, and Koshy Kurien, portrayed by Prithviraj, according to an IE review. In the film, Koshy is a man who has not accomplished by himself, and prides himself on the fact that he is the son of Kurien John, and just like his father, Koshy is also a bully. However, he has a tiny sense of right and wrong, and that is what sets him apart from his father.

The film proceeds to show that under the influence of his power, Koshy destroys Ayyappan’s life’s work, after which all hell breaks loose.

However, while on the surface their altercation looks like a result of bruised male egos, the writer adds depth to the film, by showcasing how the fight is a battle of the classes, with Koshy coming from a family of the rich, while Ayyappan comes from a humble middle-class background.

The Malayalam film ‘Ayyapanum Koshiyum’ has received critical as well as commercial success.