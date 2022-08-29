John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill and Nora Fatehi to star in Sajid Khan’s film 100%

Actors John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill are set to star in filmmaker Sajid Khan’s upcoming film, titled 100%. The family entertainer, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala, is set against the backdrop of a big Indian wedding and the crazy world of spies.

It is expected to hit the floors in early 2023 and might have a Diwali 2023 release.

The production banner announced the film on Twitter alongside a short teaser video. “Not 70% not 80% not even 90%!! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer packed with comedy, action, music & spies. Diwali 2023 just got bigger!” read the tweet by T-Series.

Apart from this, John Abraham, who was last seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside Arjun Kapoor, will be seen in Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, he took to his social media and impressed fans with glimpses of his character from Pathaan. The poster hinted at Abraham’s role as a cop as he stood with a gun in his hands and flames surrounding him. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “The mission of a lifetime is about to start. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @iamsrk @deepikapadukone #SiddharthAnand @yrf #5MonthsToPathaan.”

Also read: After 4 massive flops, let’s understand what’s not working for Akshay Kumar

Talking about John’s look, Pathaan’s director Siddharth Anand had said, “John Abraham is THE antagonist, the villain of Pathaan. And I have always believed in the fact that the villain’s projection should be as big, if not bigger than that of the hero. Only when the villain is massive, can the tussle between them be spectacular. And we have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John! We wanted to present John in a super slick avatar.”

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill will be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The official announcement of the same is yet to come from the actor and the filmmakers. Helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film will have Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Riteish is currently hosting the comedy show, Case Toh Banta Hai and Nora Fatehi is a judge on the upcoming dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.