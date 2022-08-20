Jogi teaser: Diljit Dosanjh’s film tells story of bravery and hope during 1984 riots; Watch

The teaser of Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming film Jogi is out. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will release directly on Netflix. Jogi revolves around the 1984 Sikh Riots following the assassination of the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

In the 40-second teaser, we can see how the happiness of a family was disrupted suddenly after three gunshots were fired in Delhi. Immediately after that, we can hear a voice saying Delhi will burn, and people should escape to Punjab, which might be the safest at that point in time. However, Diljit’s character emphasises that he will not go anywhere, and not leave anyone behind. The teaser sets the scene in Delhi moments before the 1984 tragedy and the aftermath as Jogi fights for family, brotherhood and unity against all odds.

The film unravels the story of a resilient friendship and courage in times of adversity. Jogi is a thrilling, emotional journey of the fighting spirit of three unified friends.

Talking about the film, actor Diljit Dosanjh had said in a statement, “Playing the role of Jogi has been one of the most fulfilling experiences and I am excited for my digital debut on Netflix. The entire team has worked really hard to bring to life this beautiful story and I want to thank Ali and Himanshu for trusting me with this role. I am looking forward to audiences watching our film and showing their love.”

Director and producer Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Jogi is a very special film to me and who better than Diljit to helm the role of ‘Jogi’! It’s about hope, brotherhood, and courage in times of adversity and is a story of how tough times very often unite different people. I am extremely humbled that our story will reach millions of viewers not only in India but across the globe via Netflix.”

Jogi is headlined by Diljit Dosanjh, Kumud Mishra, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani, and Amyra Dastur.

The film, which is touted as a thrilling, emotional journey of the fighting spirit of three unified friends, will be released on Netflix on September 16.