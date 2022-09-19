Jogi review: Reasons why you shouldn’t miss Diljit Dosanjh’s film on Netflix

Starring Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role, Jogi premiered on Netflix on September 16 and is being lauded by the audience, critics and fraternity for its brilliant narrative and apt casting. Ali Abbas Zafar, one of the most commercial storytellers in the Hindi film industry has also been appreciated for the film.

Produced by Himanshu Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, Jogi tells the tale of anti-Sikh riots that erupted in Delhi after the assassination of Indira Gandhi in Delhi in June 1984. “The film revolves around three intrepid friends of different faiths joining forces in a noble but dangerous effort to liberate hundreds of people in their city amid rising tensions across India during the 1980s,” Jogi’s synopsis reads.

The film is getting rave reviews from audiences and fans, alike. Let’s take a look at the reasons why you shouldn’t miss watching this cinematic masterpiece:

Diljit Dosanjh’s spectacular performance

While Diljit Dosanjh is known for essaying lighthearted and humorous roles, he has surprised many by delivering a knockTh actor was seen playing the role a Sikh guy called Joginder (Jogi) whose life turns upside down when his area is attacked and life of his neighbors and community are threatened.

Ensemble of the film make it so real and credible

On-point performances by Hiten Tejwani and Kumud Mishra take the story to another level. Zeeshan Ayoub, Paresh Pahuja and Amyra Dastur shine on with roles essayed by them.

Ali Abbas Zafar’s vision

Popularly known for giving us blockbusters including Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan, Ali Abbas Zafar has doubled the action and engagement with his other freshly-curated human heist thriller Jogi.

Producers Himanshu Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar’s combination

The duo has delivered a story that is gut-wrenching yet handled in a sensitive manner without deviating much from the engaging plot line.

A must-watch for the Netflix generation

Jogi is a film that millennials and Gen Z should definitely watch. No actor could have been better than Diljit Dosanjh as he has a connection with the present-day youth through his music. The film has taken a step to educate the present generation and help them in understanding how hatred can leave scars behind.