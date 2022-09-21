Jogi on Netflix to Cuttputlli on Hotstar: Captivating shows and films to watch on streaming platforms

Long gone are the days when we had to hustle for advance bookings at the box office counter to catch our favourite cinema on the screen. With a few taps on your cell phone or remote, you can now enjoy a sea of entertainment options anytime and anywhere. In fact, if you are a binge watcher, this would probably be a part of your daily routine already. To still help you make the best choice across different OTT platforms, we have handpicked a few films and shows that would ensure no less than a captivating experience. Take a look:

Cuttputlli



Starring Akshay Kumar as an aspiring filmmaker-turned-police officer, Cuttputli is being touted as one of the finest works of the superstar. The film is based in a quaint hill station of Himachal Pradesh where a serial killer is out on a killing spree of young school girls. Owing to his extensive research about serial killers during his struggle days, Akshay Kumar helps the local police team identify the patterns and ultimately zero in on the killer. The film has a very intriguing plot and keeps the audience hooked till the end. The film also stars Chandrachur Singh, Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta and Gurpreet Ghuggi, among others.

Jogi



An overwhelming account of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Jogi is a Netflix release starring the likes of Diljit Dosanjh, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani, and Amyra Dastur. The film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has apparently tried his best to portray the horror that was unleashed years ago in the national capital. Diljit plays a young Sikh man in the film who is out to rescue his family members as well as neighbours with the help of two of his friends. The film advocates the idea of brotherhood and religious harmony.



Fate: The Winx Saga

A drama series based on the animated series Winx Club, Fate: The Winx Saga stars Abigail Cowen, Danny Griffin, Paulina Chavez, and Freddie Thorp, among others. All the episodes of the second season of the show were dropped on Netflix on September 16 and are being loved by the audience worldwide. The lead character of the show, Rosalind, was recast in the second season, triggering a sort of frenzy among the Winx Saga fans.



Chintaa Mani

This story of a magical stone aka Mani that can show the future is being lauded all across for its unique treatment of a supernatural subject. Helmed by debutant director Puneet Sharma, the film is about a group of three friends, one of whom meets a vagabond who offers the Mani in exchange of some cash. When the friends see their future, they try to alter the same, thereby leading themselves into a fatal experience. The film produced by Saints Art features storyteller-actor Sudhanshu Rai, Shobhit Sujay, Abhishek Sonpaliya and Akhlaq Ahmad Azad.



Detective Boomrah

This sci-fi thriller is based on an intriguing plot wherein Detective Boomrah investigates the case of a man who mysteriously appeared in a locked heritage hotel room, and then jumped off its roof. What’s even more thrilling is the fact that there is no dead body to be found on the ground. How can someone vanish midair? As the detective probes the case, another resident of the hotel, Amtim, jumps in a similar way, compelling Boomrah to follow him, and then both vanish mid-air while the detective’s partner Sam looks on. Is there something supernatural about it? Watch this series on MX Player to find out.



Shiksha Mandal



Inspired by a true event, the plot of the series on MX Player revolves around a massive education scam that shakes the belief in the system. Starring Pawan Malhotra, Gauhar Khan, and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles, Shiksha Mandal has been directed by Syed Ahmad Afzal. The show features the scam in entrance exams and the mysterious murders of aspirants.



Sita Ramam



Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Bhumika Chawla, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sita Ramam is a romantic period drama with eye-catching cinematography and a captivating storyline. A young girl is out to deliver a letter left behind by her parents and comes across the most heart-touching story of her life.



The Rings of Power



The Rings of Power is about the events that took place thousands of years before the events shown in the Lord of the Rings. Based on JRR Tolkein’s middle-earth history, it has been one of the most anticipated global releases of the year. Developed by Patrick Mckay and JD Payne, it stars Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo and Markella Kavenagh, among others. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.