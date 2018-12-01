Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace: What makes Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding destination celebs’ favorite

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding: PeeCee and Nick chose Rajasthan’s topmost royal hotel which has won numerous awards worldwide based on celebrities’ and travellers’ choices. (Reuters)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding: Indian weddings are said to be one of the most lavish and grand around the world. Mehendi clad hands to haldi ceremony to the floral decoration, lighting and loud music – weddings in India are certainly unbeatable. Destination weddings being in fashion these days, Indians, especially celebrities go through a lot of brainstorming before zeroing-in on the location. Celebrities around the world yearn to celebrate their big day in the best way possible to make it a royal affair. There is one particular destination in India which is a head-out for many celebrities when they decide upon a royal wedding. Any guesses? Without a doubt, it’s Rajasthan!

Not just Bollywood celebrities but stars from Hollywood as well as ministers and business tycoons have chosen Rajasthan as their place to walk down the aisle in style. Numerous hotels and palaces in Rajasthan’s various cities provide the royalty for a perfect Indian wedding. One such hotel is Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace Hotel. When you hear about Umaid Bhawan, what is the first thing that strikes your mind? Of course, it is undoubtedly Bollywood celebrity Priyanka Chopra’s wedding with her international singer beau Nick Jonas. PeeCee and Nick chose Rajasthan’s topmost royal hotel which has won numerous awards worldwide based on celebrities’ and travellers’ choices.

One of India’s last grand palaces, Umaid Bhawan is one of the most significant residences in the world set high in Rajasthan. Surrounded by 26 acres of flower-laden gardens, the palace has been a host to numerous grand celebrations for many celebrities around the world. Apart from weddings, Jodhpur’s lavish and royal Umaid Bhawan Palace is famous among celebrities for its extravagant interiors and the aura of luxury it holds. You’ll be surprised to know that NickYanka is not the first couple to say their ‘I do’s’ at this hotel. Celebrities have, in the past, chosen this luxurious location with lush gardens and Indo-Colonial structures as their place to declare their love to the world.

Prominent celebrity weddings like that of Liz Hurley and Arun Nayyar took place at this hotel in the year 2007. Interestingly, Nita Ambani celebrated her 50th birthday in this same royal location, which boasts of its own private museum and marbled squash courts. Apart from the Ambanis, other famous folks including Shah Rukh Khan, Brad Pitt, Madonna, Christian Bale, Mick Jagger and others have chosen this hotel on various occasions.

Other Hollywood celebrities like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were rumoured to travel all the way to the beautiful state of Rajasthan to get married at Umaid Bhawan. However, the wedding ultimately took place at some other venue.