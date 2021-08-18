Jio MAMI Film Festival names Priyanka Chopra as chairperson, actor wants to reimagine fest

Priyanka said she looked forward to joining Jio MAMI and working with ‘powerhouse’ women

The board of trustees of the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival has unanimously nominated actor Priyanka Chopra as chairperson, The Indian Express reported. MAMI board of trustees include Co-Chairperson Nita M. Ambani, Festival Director Anupama Chopra, Anand G. Mahindra, Ajay Bijli, Isha Ambani, Farhan Akhtar, Kaustubh Dhavse, Kabir Khan, Rana Daggubati, Kiran Rao, Riteish Deshmukh, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Rohan Sippy, Vikramaditya Motwane, Zoya Akhtar, and Vishal Bhardwaj. Two new members — filmmaker Anjali Menon and archivist/filmmaker Shivendra Singh Dungarpur — have also been inducted to the board.

In a statement following the announcement of Priyanka’s name as Chairperson, Isha Ambani said it had been a fulfilling experience to build a platform for cinema and unique cultural space such as the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival over the past six years. She added that the nurturing power of cinema and art was needed now more than ever to heal humanity and help it move forward.

The Ambani scion added that she looked forward to her “dear friend” Priyanka Chopra Jonas joining the team and leading Jio MAMI to new heights. Ambani called Priyanka a force of nature and a multifaceted global artist and the team was privileged to have her.

Anupama Chopra called Priyanka a global icon, adding that Jio MAMI had a strong tradition of female leadership and hoped the actor’s passion and vision would take MAMI to a new level.

Priyanka also released a statement following the announcement and said she looked forward to joining Jio MAMI and working with ‘powerhouse’ women.

The Quantico star added that she hoped to create a robust platform for Indian cinema. She said she had ideas on reimagining the festival so that it could find its place in a world that had changed drastically in a short time.

Priyanka said film and entertainment were being consumed differently now that had led to the footprint of cinema being expanded. She mentioned that he had always supported films from across India and hoped to create a strong platform for Indian cinema to the world.