Jio MAMI 20th Mumbai Film Festival to host third edition of ‘Word to Screen Market’

Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. (Twitter/ Jio)

Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival is returning this year with its third ‘Word to Screen Market’, which begins tomorrow. The platform will continue in its endeavour to put the literary world in direct contact of the creators of film, TV, and digital content. ‘Word to Screen Market’ allows untold stories, also literature, to be translated in unique formats for the consumption of global audiences.

The two-day event, where over 200 books will be presented, is championed by Sonam Kapoor. This year also sees a new addition to the event in the form of ‘Authors Corner’ – a curated mix of veteran and breakthrough Indian authors who will talk about their stories, which they feel could be translated seamlessly on celluloid.

They will narrate their stories to over 120 content creators among which are well-established production houses. A total of 27 publishing houses from across India will also be a part of this two-day market.

“We are constantly on the lookout for unique ways to curate and facilitate the best film content in India. The primary reason we began the Word to Screen Market was to make mining literature for content a norm as opposed to an exception,” Smriti Kiran, Creative Director – Jio MAMI with Star India, stated.

Arpita Das, curator of ‘Word to Screen Market’, said its an initiative to create a platform that enables content creators to access the best literary works in the country. “There is a rise in demand for great stories, especially considering the proliferation of various OTT platforms; and initiatives like Word to Screen Market are a great means of bridging this gap,” Das added.