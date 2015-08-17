Jessica Alba enjoyed being asked for her ID?

Actress Jessica Alba was reportedly thrilled when she was asked for her ID to prove her age on a recent night out.

The 34-year-old Jessica Alba was asked for the ID as she enjoyed dinner a Korean restaurant in Los Angeles with husband Cash Warren, and appeared delighted that the waiter thought she was younger than her years, reported Us Weekly.

“When she ordered something to drink, the server asked to see her ID. And nobody else was asked for theirs. She totally loved it!” a source said.

A friend of Jessica Alba said her youthful glow can be credited to her use of organic beauty products created by her billion-dollar brand, The Honest Company.

“Jessica Alba loves being told how young she looks! And she uses all of her own products so it’s an extra compliment to her.”