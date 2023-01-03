Jeremy Renner out of surgery after accident, but remains in critical condition; Here what happened

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was airlifted on Sunday after the safety feature on his Snowcat plow failed and sent it rolling over his legs in Nevada’s Reno. He underwent surgery after he sustained “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries”

The 51-year-old actor, who is in the intensive care unit of a local hospital, continues to be in a “critical but stable” condition,” his spokesperson said. In a statement to entertainment magazine People, Renner’s representative said the “Hawkeye” star was operated upon on January 2, a day after he met with an accident while ploughing snow at his Reno home.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition,” said the representative for the two-time Oscar nominee.

Speaking to TMZ, eyewitnesses said that Renner was plowing the road about a quarter mile from his home so that his family could get out after a massive New Year’s eve storm. The plowing machine – called a Snowcat – then accidentally ran over one of his legs.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans,” the spokesperson said.

Jeremy Renner will next be seen in the second season of Mayor of Kingstown, set to premiere January 15 on Paramount+.