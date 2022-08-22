Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck get married for second time; Check pics

Star couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot for the second time on Saturday in a lavish, star-studded ceremony. Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, got married during a three-day celebration for friends and family at the latter’s sprawling riverfront estate near Savannah, Georgia.

The nuptials come nearly a month after the duo eloped to Las Vegas, according to entertainment website E! News.

Lopez wore a couture Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy for the ceremony, which was officiated by celebrity life coach Jay Shetty.

The dress code for the second wedding was white and the function was attended by Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, director Kevin Smith, and actor Jason Mewes, among others.

The news of the lavish wedding of the American stars comes just after the day the Batman vs Superman actor’s mother was hospitalized after she fall off at Ben’s Georgia home.

The couple, who had announced their engagement in April, recently returned from Paris where they went for their honeymoon. Lopez and Affleck first dated after working on the movie Gigli. They got engaged in November 2002, but Lopez called off the engagement in early 2004.

Twist and turns in their love story:

Ben went on to marry Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10. They finalized their divorce in 2018 and he went on to date Lindsay Shookus and Cuban actress Ana de Armas. On the other hand, Jennifer married singer Marc Anthony in June 2004, with whom she shares twins, Emme and Max, born in 2008. The pair eventually divorced. In May 2021, Ben and Jennifer sparked dating rumours when they were spotted holding hands while on vacation in Montana.

Jennifer revealed in her ‘On the JLo’ newsletter that she and Affleck tied the knot at A Little White Chapel.

In the newsletter, she wrote, “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” adding that the ceremony was “exactly what we wanted.”

With PTI inputs