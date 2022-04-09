Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck engagement to Will Smith’s Oscar ban to Sonam Kapoor: Top Entertainment News

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck’s engagement

It’s official, Actor Ben Affleck and singer Jennifer Lopez are engaged once again. The news was confirmed by her representative and Jennifer also talked about it in her newsletter. She revealed it on Friday evening with an email to her fans, which also included a video of her flaunting a green diamond ring. She also teased about the news on Twitter as well.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were engaged back in 2002, however, the two had split two years later.

Will Smith Banned

Two weeks after the Oscars episode, where Will slapped comedian Chris Rock, Will Smith has now been banned from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years.

Smith won’t also be permitted to attend any other events that are held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the next few decades.

Academy governors had convened on Friday morning to discuss actions against the actor which included members like Whoopi Goldberg and Steven Spielberg to rule on the fate of the actor.

Sonam Kapoor Delhi house burglary

Sonam Kapoor had recently announced her pregnancy by sharing a pic of her baby bump with husband Anand Ahuja, but the actress now is going through a tough time as her residence in New Delhi was robbed with cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.41 crore. Sonam’s mother-in-law has lodged a police complaint about the robbery at their home. This being a high profile case, the Delhi Police senior officials have immediately formed squads for investigation.

Neetu Kapoor on Ranbir Alia’s wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating for about five years and fans can’t wait to see them as married couples. While neither of the stars has spoken about their marriage, interestingly when asked by the paps about the marriage, Neetu Kapoor said the couple were already married!

Neetu Kapoor was recently seen promoting her upcoming reality show Dance Deewane Juniors.

Priyanka Chopra’s Ukraine post

Considering the Russia-Ukraine war and the refugee crises, actor Priyanka Chopra has made a direct appeal to the world leaders to answer the call and support the humanitarian crisis that has unfolded in eastern Europe.

The actor has been associated with UNICEF for nearly a decade and has shared a video on Instagram, making an appeal.