Jeff Bezos has EPIC boyfriend reaction to Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘steal your GF’ moment and Twitter is ROFL-ing!!

November 10, 2021 11:58 AM

The billionaire's tweet has gone viral with over 1.4 lakh 'likes' and thousands of amused comments.

https://twitter.com/Haydenfred5/status/1457697549335375883?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1457697549335375883%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.masala.com%2Fnews%2Fwatch-leonardo-dicaprio-works-his-charm-on-jeff-bezos-girlfriend"Leo, come over here, I want to show you something,"Bezos wrote while responding to the clip on Monday.

It’s hard to resist the infinite charm and charisma of Leonardo di Caprio so much so that even Amazon’s billionaire girlfriend can help but be smitten by the Titanic actor. A viral video of Lauren Sachez fangirling on him has gone viral and has also caught the tech honcho’s attention. Bezos in fact has a witty comeback to the viral six-second video shared by Barstool Sports titled ‘Leo is Mr Steal Yo Girl’

An apparently jealous Bezos in is his reaction has slyly threatened DiCaprio asking him to meet him at a place that with a ‘Steep Cliff’ and ‘Fatal Drop’ screams ‘Danger’. “Leo, come over here, I want to show you something,” he wrote while responding to the clip on Monday. The billionaire’s tweet has gone viral with over 1.4 lakh ‘likes’ and thousands of amused comments.

The video was filmed at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday attended by both the Hollywood icon and tech stalwart. Sachez is seen star struck at DiCaprio who with a big smile wags a finger at her and walks away after a tete-a-tete. Jee Bezos is seen standing next to his girlfriend going berserk over the actor.

Meanwhile, the netizens cannot get enough of this playful exchange and have been tweeting their reactions and posting memes ever since. Twitterati can’t get over the fact that Leonardo Di Caprio cab work his charm over even the girlfriend of the world’s richest man on earth. Some reassured their belief that the Oscar winning actor is aging like fine wine and ups his captivating game year by year. Another user joked, “Your amazon prime membership has been canceled.”

 

Jeff Bezos has been romantically linked to American news anchor Lauren Sanchez since 2019 after the bombshell news broke that Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, were getting a divorce after 25 years of marriage.

