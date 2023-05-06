scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s film postponed, to now release on September 7; Here’s why

Jawan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s maiden project with filmmaker Atlee, known for directing blockbuster Tamil movies.

Written by Entertainment Desk
Jawan, Jawan release date, Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan films, Shah Rukh Khan Jawan, Jawan story, Shah Rukh Khan download free, entertainment
Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan is releasing on September 7, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan will now be released on September 7. Initially, the film was supposed to hit theatres on June 2, 2023. The new date was blocked after a late-night meeting between Shah Rukh Khan and his director, Atlee a few days back.

A video announcing the new release date of Jawan was shared by Shah Rukh Khan on his social media. The Atlee film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Watch Jawan release announcement video here:

Also Read

In June 2022, the fans got a glimpse of the film in the title announcement video. This year, Shah Rukh’s film Pathaan has already managed to create history – it is one of the biggest Hindi box office successes of all time. The film made over Rs 1000 crore globally.

This move might prove beneficial for the film since there are no major releases in September. The only significant release post-Jawan is Prabhas’s and Hombale Film’s Salaar which will be released on September 28. This will give Jawan a clean window of three weeks.

For the uninitiated, after Jawan, SRK will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 06-05-2023 at 18:59 IST

Stock Market