Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s film postponed, to now release on September 7; Here’s why

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan will now be released on September 7. Initially, the film was supposed to hit theatres on June 2, 2023. The new date was blocked after a late-night meeting between Shah Rukh Khan and his director, Atlee a few days back.

A video announcing the new release date of Jawan was shared by Shah Rukh Khan on his social media. The Atlee film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Watch Jawan release announcement video here:

In June 2022, the fans got a glimpse of the film in the title announcement video. This year, Shah Rukh’s film Pathaan has already managed to create history – it is one of the biggest Hindi box office successes of all time. The film made over Rs 1000 crore globally.

This move might prove beneficial for the film since there are no major releases in September. The only significant release post-Jawan is Prabhas’s and Hombale Film’s Salaar which will be released on September 28. This will give Jawan a clean window of three weeks.

For the uninitiated, after Jawan, SRK will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.