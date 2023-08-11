Jawan lead cast poster released: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi steal the spotlight

Shah Rukh Khan, the heartthrob of Bollywood, has set hearts racing with the release of the electrifying new poster for his upcoming film, Jawan. The poster offers a sneak peek into the enthralling roles played by Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in this upcoming blockbuster.

The poster itself is a visual spectacle, capturing Shah Rukh Khan in a captivating bald avatar and a close-up shot of the enigmatic Vijay Sethupathi. Adding to the intrigue, Nayanthara exudes power and style as she wields a gun, signaling her fierce character’s significance.

Taking to social media, Shah Rukh Khan shared the poster with the caption, “The Darling. The Dazzling. The Dangerous. #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.”

Amid mounting anticipation, the debut song “Zinda Banda” has already garnered significant attention, adding to the growing hype for Jawan. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Irshad Kamil, the track sets the tone for the film’s action-packed narrative.

Earlier this week, Shah Rukh Khan treated fans to a solo poster of himself from the film, accompanied by the intriguing caption, “Main achha hoon, ya bura hoon… 30 days to find out. Ready AH? (Am I good or am I bad). #1MonthToJawan.”

Directed by Atlee, Jawan promises a cinematic showdown that pits Shah Rukh Khan against Vijay Sethupathi in a face-off that fans have eagerly awaited. The movie also features TV actress Riddhi Dogra and a special appearance by Deepika Padukone. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and produced by Gauri Khan, the film is poised to hit theaters on September 7th, 2023, across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.