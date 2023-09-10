Jawan Day 3 box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s film earns Rs 300 crore worldwide, sets new records surpassing Pathaan and Gadar 2

With its record-breaking box office receipts, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is setting new standards for the Hindi film industry. The movie’s historic opening day take of Rs 75 crore was impressive. The Atlee-directed film also made history on its third day, earning Rs 74.50 crore, as per India Today reports, after earning Rs 53 crore on the second day. The movie’s domestic nett earnings now total Rs. 202.73 crore.

The movie brought in Rs 66 crore in Hindi, Rs 5 crore in Tamil, and Rs 3.5 crore in Telugu on the third day. In the evening shows, Jawan had an occupancy percentage of 71.05%; in the night shows, it rose to 81.60%. While Tamil and Telugu-speaking areas have seen considerable interest in Atlee’s movie, Hindi-speaking states account for the majority of its revenue, according to The Indian Express reports.

Atlee’s Jawan hit the theatres on September 7, 2023. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani and a lengthy cameo appearance is made by Deepika Padukone.

According to the movie’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment, in two days, Jawan earned Rs 240.47 crore at the global box office. They had previously asserted that the movie raked in Rs. 129.6 crore on its first day of release worldwide.

Shah Rukh Khan broke his won records, as Jawan became the film with highest opening as a Hindi film in 2023. This record was previously held by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which earned Rs 57 crore on its first day of release. With his three-day entry of Rs 200 crore, Jawan set a new record. Pathaan and Gadar 2 were able to get there in 3 and 5 days, respectively.