Shah Rukh Khan’s second release of the year, Jawan is a blockbuster already and is setting new heights for the upcoming films. On September 7, 2023, the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions of Jawan hit the theatres around the world. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani are also part of this star cast. A lengthy cameo appearance is made by Deepika Padukone, and she truly steals the show!

The movie made Rs 74.50 crore in India on Day 1 across all languages. The movie went on to earn Rs 129.06 crore globally, making it the highest opening day in Hindi film history. Jawan made Rs 81 crore in India on Day 4, September 10, according to India Today reports . The entire amount collected in India as a result is currently Rs 287.06 crore. On September 10, Jawan had a total occupancy of 70.77%.

Since the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, the excitement among the audience is constantly at its peak. The film has indeed come as a festival for the audiences who are seen celebrating it all across the country.

Jawan is leaving no stone unturned to leave its mark on box office. While the film created history by booking the biggest opening ever in Hindi cinema with 129.6 Cr. gross worldwide, Jawan has been unstopabble and has continued to grow and maintain it’s strong hold day after day.

Infact, the film has collected an an incredible Rs 100cr + per day worldwide consecutively 4 days In a row, a number achieved by none till date. This also makes the film the fastest to achieve Rs 500cr globally!

The film has stuck a chord with the audiences in a unique way, which is entertaining and yet delivers an impactful Message, while maintains all the thrills of a high octane action entertainer.

The star cast, grandeur. Music, moments have all connected with the audiences and they have showered immense love on Jawan.

On the second day of its release, January 26, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan had made Rs 70.50 crore in India. On its fourth day, Jawan was able to surpass the number and SRK has broken his own record, as The Indian Express reports.