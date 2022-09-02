Javed Akhtar’s two cents on ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend; calls it a ‘passing phase’

Bollywood actors and filmmakers like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, and others have been at the receiving end of the Cancel Culture and the “Boycott” trends on social media over their views or for indulging in practices that the larger public considers ‘offensive.’ Celebrities like Vijay Varma, and Shefali Shah has also been vocal about the same. Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar opened up about the same and called it a “passing phase.

“It is a passing phase. It is very evident that it doesn’t work. If the film is good and is appreciated by the audience, it will work. If it is not good and not appreciated by the audience, it won’t work.” Akhtar said. He further observed that such kind of announcement and trend does not work at all in long run. The Bollywood maverick walked the red carpet of Filmfare Awards 2022 recently with his wife Shabana Azmi.

The “Boycott XYZ” trend has been plaguing the Bollywood industry and affecting the business of movies. “Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha” has been trending since the release of the film’s trailer. Even after it was released, the film only managed to gross around Rs 10 crore at the box office. Protests were organized in various parts of the country by the Sanatan Rakshak Smaraks of a comment made by lead actor Aamir Khan several years back. The box office business of Raksha Bandhan and Liger was to some extent affected by this hate-mongering on social media, experts had said. Every other Bollywood movie is facing similar backlash on social media platforms becoming a concern for celebs and biz experts.

Swara Bhaskar, who has always been vocal about social and political issues observed that the boycott trendsetters are a small group of people with an agenda. That their social media trends are driven by their hatred for the industry and celebrities and there is enough evidence to support that these trends are often paid. “There are also people who used Sushant’s tragedy for their own personal agendas and benefit,” she said.

Filmfare Awards held on August 30 saw Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon win Best Actor and Best Actress awards for their films 83’ and ‘Mimi’ respectively. Other celebs like Vicky Kaushal, B Praak, Asees Kaur, Vidya Balan, and Pankaj Tripathi also took home the “black lady” for different categories.