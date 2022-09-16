Jasmeet Reen to Puneet Sharma: Must-watch films by debutant directors streaming on OTTs

OTT has opened up a world of stories from across the world. This means that we can enjoy Polish- Iranian- French cinema; Turkish, Korean and Pakistani dramas from the comfort of our homes, with the help of subtitles. India, the land of fables and legends, has the potential to reach out to different parts of the world with content rooted in different cultures. Indian films have been loved all over the globe. OTT has opened this vista for younger directors, who had to work hard for years as assistants and then get their directorial film. In the recent past, some young directors have debuted on OTT with their first films and are ready to take on the world with their heart-touching content. Here’s a sneak peek into some of the best films by new directors.



Darlings by Jasmeet Reen

She debuted as a director with the Netflix film Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt and Shafali Shah. The film is being applauded by the audience and reaching out to a global audience. Jasmeet K Reen hails from an advertising background where she assisted on ad films and later moved on to writing for films. She has written Pati Patni Aur Woh, Force 2, and then Darlings. She geared up for her directorial venture by working as Associate AD and Chief AD before helming the reigns of a film. She is currently working on KTine, which has already raised the hopes of the audience



Chintaa Mani by Puneet Sharma

In the world of OTT, where everybody is doing slice-of-life stories, based on the lives of millennials, Puneet took us back into a time when a magical Mani could reveal the future. This quirky, supernatural-futuristic thriller takes us on a journey where three friends see their future with the help of a precious stone and try to change it. The film is currently streaming on Disney + Hotstar. Puneet Sharma has earlier co-written the stories, screenplay, and dialogues of the web series Detective Boomrah, available on MX Player, and the short film Chaipatti on Disney+ Hotstar. Prior to debuting as Director, Puneet worked as an AD on the previous streaming releases. His next directorial, a full-length feature film, is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to be yet another thrilling experience.



Jayeshbhai Jordaar by Divyang Thakkar

This actor turned director has acted in Gujarati films like Kalapaani and Kevi Rite Jaish. One of the biggest stars of the Gujarati industry, he has put these films on the map for cine lovers, as most of his films have a deeper message for the audience. His debut film as director, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is now available on OTT. Starring Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey in pivotal roles, it is a comedy film with a dose of social message. Ranveer playing a Gujarati businessman does justice to his character.



Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl by Sharan Sharma

Starring Janhvi Kapoor, the film was based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, an Indian Air Force Officer, and a Kargil war veteran. The film was released on OTT during Covid times and was loved by the audience. Sharan has worked as an assistant with Karan Johar on his famous shows and assisted on films like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and as creative director for Ae Dil Hai Msuhkil before donning the director’s hat. Mr & Mrs. Mahi, his next film under production is highly anticipated.



