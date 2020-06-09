Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl soon to premiere on Netflix; details inside

The movie is produced by Karan Johar ’s Dharma Production along with Zee Studios. Image: IE

With a big announcement on Twitter, Netflix India will soon be premiering Jhanvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl. With Jhanvi Kapoor in the lead role, the movie is directed by Sharan Sharma. While announcing the movie, Netflix shared a video which has some old pictures of Gunjan Saxena depicting her journey from childhood to Indian Air Force. To be sure, the movie is a biopic of Gunjan Saxena who along with Srividya Rajan went in Kargil War in 1999 and thus, became the first women pilots ever to go into a war zone. They successfully rescued Indian soldiers and later on went to receive Shaurya Vir award for their impeccable courage and grit.

The movie is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production along with Zee Studios. Karan Johar too took to Twitter and said that Saxena’s story has made history and this will soon come on Netflix. Apart from Jhanvi Kapoor, the movie also features Pankaj Tripathi who will enact Gunjan’s father and Angad Bedi as her brother.

It is to note that the movie was expected to release on April 24 this year but since a nationwide lockdown was announced earlier this year, the release of movies in theatres have been postponed. A lot of movies, because of this are going for a digital release on platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. Some other movies like Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitaboo and biopic of Shakuntala Devi (starred by Vidya Balan) are also slated for release on Amazon Prime.

Meanwhile, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’s lead Jhanvi Kapoor on her Instagram account had earlier shared that this was an emotional journey for her. Admiring the director of the film Sharan Sharma, the 23-year old actress said that the journey of making this movie has been memorable, adventurous, honest and pure for her. She had shared these views when everyone wrapped shooting for this movie in December last year.