Who is Gunjan Saxena? Trailer of Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl released today

Gunjan Saxena Trailer: During the height of Kargil war, Saxena was summoned by the Indian Air Force. (Image: YouTube Screen grab.)

Trailer of Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl dropped today and netizens have praised the endearing father-daughter chemistry between Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi. Earlier, it was announced that the movie will release on Netflix on August 12. The movie is a biopic based on the life of Indian Air force pilot Gunjan Saxena.

Who is Gunjan Saxena?

Flight lieutenant Gunjan Saxena has the distinction of being the first Indian Air Force woman pilot who went into war zone. This history was created during the Kargil war in 1999. As a flying officer, Gunjan Saxena flew a Cheetah helicopter right into the combat zone and rescued several soldiers from danger.

Gunjun Saxena comes from army background as her father also served the nation in military uniform. During the height of Kargil War, she was summoned by the Indian Air Force. She had to fly Cheetah in Srinagar where she had a close shave when a missile was fired by the enemy and it missed her chopper and crashed behind it. Saxena braved the attack and continued with her duties as soldier. For her exemplary display of courage, bravery and grit during the Kargil War, Gunjan Saxena was honoured with the Shaurya Vir award. Later Gunjan Saxena came to be known as the Kargil Girl. Gunjan Saxena completed her graduation from New Delhi’s Hansraj College and later joined the Delhi Flying Club at Safdarjung.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Movie Trailer

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Gunjan Saxena biopic’s trailer dropped today and was tweeted by Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan. Khiladi Akshay Kumar tweeted: “Harr sapne ki udaan aise hi ho! Make way for the truly inspiring story of #GunjanSaxena – The Kargil Girl and all my best wishes to the team. To the real hero, Gunjan Saxena – thank you for inspiring many to chase their dreams with the same courage and soar higher!”

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted: “A story of a hero like no other – Gunjan Saxena – India’s first woman Air Force Officer to go to war. Wishing love and luck to the team for this inspiring film. #GunjanSaxena”

Last Year, Karan Johar, who is also producing the film under his banner Dharma Productions with Zee Studios, announced that the movie will release on 13th March, 2020 but the movie was delayed due to Covid-19 and it is now releasing on Netflix on August 12.