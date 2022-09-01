Jamtara to Cuttputlli: Movies and shows streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime

Thanks to the widespread evolution of OTTs, we no longer have any dearth of options for our entertainment doses. Sitting on our couches and beds, we can make the most of the weekends by binge-watching various shows and films streaming across the sea of OTT platforms. Here we have handpicked a few films and shows, currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, with captivating plot and intriguing storylines. Take your pick.

Disney+ Hotstar

Thor: Love and Thunder

Release date: September 8

The film, starring Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale, follows Thor enlisting the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct. Thor: Love and Thunder had hit the silver screen in India on July 7, this is a golden chance to watch on the OTT platform.

Cuttputlli

Release date: September 2

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Cuttputlli is set in the quaint town of Kasauli. The film revolves around three murder cases and a hunt for a serial killer. Cuttputlli also stars Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal role. Produced by Pooja Entertainment and directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Cuttputlli is the official remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan. The film starred Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in the lead.

Dahan – Raakan ka Rahasya

Release date: September 16

Dahan – Raakan ka Rahasya explores the cursed caves, hidden treasures, and generational secrets. It has Tisca Chopra playing the role of an IAS officer who reaches a village in Rajasthan where she has to start a mining job. But the mine is a ‘cursed’ one according to the villagers. They advise her against visiting it. However, she goes ahead and opens it, resulting in a series of horrifying events. The series, directed by

Vikranth Pawar, also stars Saurabh Shukla.

Criminal Justice Adhura Sach

Release date: Streaming now (New episode every Friday)

One of the most-awaited OTT releases of the year, the third season of Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Criminal Justice is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and is appearing to have met the expectations. With Madhav Mishra fighting another interesting and thrilling case, the drama in the courtroom is expected to get even more intense this season. Directed by Rohan Sippy, the latest edition of Criminal Justice also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Purab Kohli and Swastika Mukherjee.

Chintaa Mani

Release date: Streaming now

A story about a magical stone aka Mani, which lands in the hands of three men who have no qualms in trying to change their future, Chintaa Mani on Disney+ Hotstar has already garnered some rave reviews for its thrilling concept. Within just 24 minutes, Chintaa Mani succeeds in transporting the audience to a surreal setup, which is no less than a phenomenon. Starring Sudhanshu Rai, Shobhit Sujay, Abhishek Sonpaliya and Akhlaq Ahmad Azad, the film has been directed by Puneet Sharma.

Netflix

Jogi

Release date: September 16

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to make his OTT debut with Ali Abbas Zafar’s Jogi releasing on Netflix. The movie is based on the events of the 1984 riots. It became a much awaited project as soon as it was announced.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2

Release date: September 2.

The series is a sequel to the 2020 released Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives that starred Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey. Cameras follow the banter and bonding between four fun-loving women from Bollywood’s inner circle as they juggle professions, family and friendship.

Indian Predator: Diary Of A Serial Killer

Release Date: September 7

Indian Predator: Diary Of A Serial Killer is a brutal documentary based on the life of a serial killer.

Jamtara season 2

Release date: September 23

One of the most awaited watches of September is the sequel to the superhit series of 2020, Jamtara. The story of young guns from Jharkhand, who are running scams including Phishing, a policeman leading a mission against phishing in the Jamtara area of Jharkhand and then the drama. Jamtara Season 2 will answer all your questions from season 1.

Lionsgate Play

P – Valley (Season 2)

Release date: September 2

The series is an adaptation of a hit original play Pussy Valley, which follows several people who work at a strip club in the Mississippi Delta. There lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find. The series explores what happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of the Piggy Wiggy and the Pawnshop.

Power Book 3: Raising Kanan (Season 2)

Release date: September 9

Returning with season 2, set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, 15-year-old Kanan Stark, before he was a ghost, is the only child of Raquel Thomas who is a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across NYC. In a world where the family often feels like the only refuge from divisiveness and discord, Kanan’s life takes interesting turns following betrayal and heartbreaks.

Amazon Prime

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Release Date: September 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power revolves around the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. The fictional series is set thousands of years before the events of LOR took place.

Immature Season 2

A tale of a boy named Dhruv, and his circle of friends comprising Kabir and Susu, stuck between childhood and adulthood, the first season of the show has triggered anticipation for the second season. The next season of the show created by TVF has now been released on Amazon Prime Videos and takes forward the life of the young lads. The cast of the series includes Rashmi Agdekar, Omkar Kulkarni and Himika Bose, among others.

ZEE5

Khuda Haafiz 2: Agni Pariksha

Release date: September 2

Directed by Faruk Kabir, Vidyut Jamwal’s Khuda Haafiz 2 is releasing on Zee 5 tomorrow. The film received positive reviews after getting off from the theaters. Sameer and Nargis, after overcoming all odds, find a ray of sunshine when little Nandini enters their lives and their family is complete; But their happiness is short-lived. In a bizarre twist of fate, Nandini goes missing, the film synopsis reads.

Vikrant Rona

Release date: September 2

Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona is a Kannada suspense thriller starring Kichcha Sudeep in the lead role. Set in a village in the midst of a rainforest, the plot revolves around the mysterious events and murders that happen there. While the locals think a haunted bungalow to be the reason, a police officer arrives in the village and soon sets on a mission to uncover the truth. The cast includes Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and others in crucial roles.

Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5

Release date: September 14

Season 5 of this popular dystopian thriller based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name will focus on the aftermath of the murder of General Fred Waterford committed by his handmaiden June Osborne of Offred. The season will feature a showdown between Waterford’s widow Serena and Osborne while the Gileadan authorities try to track her down and punish her for her crime.