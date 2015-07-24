James L White, screenwriter for ‘Ray’ passes away at 67

James L White, the screenwriter for 2004 Oscar-winning flick ‘Ray’ has died. He was 67. White’s attorney, Matthew H. Saver disclosed that the writer took his last breath at home in Santa Monica, following complications resulting from pancreatic and liver cancer, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The Taylor Hackford directed drama centered around the career evolution of singer Ray Charles, played Jamie Foxx, and the biopic had earned six Academy Awards nominations, and White was even nominated for best original screenplay at the British Academy Film Awards.

In a statement, Hackford called White a lovely man and a terrific writer, and his insights as a black man growing up in the south Kentucky were an invaluable asset in writing the script for ‘Ray.’

He is survived by wife Elizabeth, daughters Monee and Martina and son Jimmy.

White’s family won’t be holding any services for him, as the writer had reportedly stated, “Don’t throw a funeral because I won’t be there.”