scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

James Cameron to SS Rajamouli: ‘If you ever want to make a movie over here, let’s talk’

A new clip showing details of SS Rajamouli’s chat with James Cameron has been shared by the RRR team. In the video, Cameron is seen encouraging him to make a Hollywood film.

Written by Entertainment Desk
James Cameron to SS Rajamouli: ‘If you ever want to make a movie over here, let’s talk’
James Cameron and SS Rajamouli met on the sidelines of Critics Choice Award.

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is on a global roll and has fast become one of the most celebrated Indian films of all time. The film also captured the attention of Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron, who spoke to SS Rajamouli at length and was all praise for his vision, his genius storytelling, and the emotions that drive his characters.

James Cameron encouraged SS Rajamouli to meet him if ever the RRR director intends on making a Hollywood film.

Also Read

In his conversation with SS Rajamouli, James Cameron said, “It’s just such a feeling to watch your characters. And your set up the fire, water, story, reveal after reveal, then move on to the backstory of why he’s doing what he’s doing, the twists and turns, and friendship. It’s just so powerful. And I love the fact that you just threw the whole thing out, it’s just the full show…I love that. I can only imagine the pride and power your country and your home audience feels…you must feel on top of the world.”

Also Read

Apart from speaking highly about the film, which Cameron’s wife revealed he watched not once but twice, the Avatar and Titanic director also extended an invitation to collaborate with SS Rajamouli on an international film. Added James Cameron while the two iconic directors parted ways, “And one thing…if you ever want to make a movie over here, let’s talk.”

Also Read

Apart from becoming one of the most successful Indian films of all time grossing Rs 1,200-Rs 1,258 crores at the global box office, SS Rajamouli’s RRR also won India its first Golden Globe award for ‘Best Original Song’. The historic film also won ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ and ‘Best Song’ at the 28th Critics Choice Awards.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 02:54:25 pm