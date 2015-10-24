‘James Bond’ star Daniel Craig is Gary Barlow’s man crush

Singer Gary Barlow has a man crush on “James Bond” star Daniel Craig and says he is someone you just want to stare at for a long time because he is so good looking.

The Take That singer gushed about the Craig’s impeccably good physique, reported the Daily Star.

“He used to be in the pub my dad drinks in. He was a little boy, he was like five. He’s one of those people you want to look at a lot.”

The “Back For Good” hitmaker thinks his extremely buff body is down to the level of fitness he has to keep up with for his role as 007 and praised the”super-cool” star.

“He’s got that look about him. He’s just super-cool. And he never used to be as big, did he? I’m sure it’s just weight training but he’s a big guy now.”