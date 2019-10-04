Movie bonanza at Malayalam box office! Jallikattu, Asuran, Adyarathri, Vikrithi and Pranayameenukaludey Kadal

This weekend brings you five new exciting films to watch.

Malayali movie goers, it’s raining movies! This weekend brings you five new exciting films to watch and therefore, rejoice! The movies are Jallikattu, Adyrathri, Pranayameenukaludey Kadal, Asuran and Vikrithi. As Malayalis gear up for this festive season and the Vidyarambam holidays are already underway, these are five must-watch movies that have just been released for family audiences. Be it Lijo’s Jallikattu or Biju Menon starrer ‘Adyarathri’, the excitement among movie goers relates to the content and the story telling technique than the star value, which is otherwise the usual trend across other states. This is what sets Kerala’s audiences apart. In every Malayalam film, the story and narrative is so realistic that it is not the star value but the story value alone that counts, following which it is the resilience portrayed by the protagonists that become the real show stopper.

Now take a closer look at these five Malayalam films that have been released for the weekend:

Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Jallikattu’: Man vs Beast

Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Jallikattu’ had premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Now, ‘Jallikattu’ has hit the screens and there’s much buzz around the supposed ‘Man vs beast’ narrative! Given the interesting premise of the film that talks about a buffalo escaping from the butcher’s clutches only to create havoc all around, this should be worth a watch! With a fine array of actors such as Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod, among others, the movie’s ‘showstopper’ is a buffalo!

READ | Sairat to Baahubali: The coming of age of regional cinema in India

‘Asuran’: Dhanush – Manju Warrier starrer

Inspired by an award-winning book Vekkai written by Poomani, the much anticipated Dhanush-Manju Warrier starrer is set to excite fans of both stars, who enjoy an almost cult-following with their audience. Directed by Verimaran, whose last three successive blockbuster hits with Dhanush have kept the cash registers flowing for this director-actor duo. No surprises then that the showstopper of the film is none other than Dhanush. The thrilling action sequences by Peter Hein is worth a glimpse as it keeps you on tenterhooks. A striking aspect is that veteran actress Manju Warrier is making her debut in Kollywood.

Aadyarathri: Biju Menon’s back with a bang!

For those Malayalis who couldn’t stop the laugh riot over ‘Vellimoonga’, here’s another roaring family entertainer starring Biju Menon again! Yes, the Vellimoonga actor is back with a bang and family audiences are set to be delighted with his latest comedy flick where he portrays the role of a marriage broker.

Vikrithi: Soubin Shahir and Suraj Venjaramoodu portray viral realities!

Marking the debut directorial of Emcy he film ‘Vikrithi’, Malayalam cinema’s super talented actors Soubin Shahir and Suraj Venjaramoodu bring to life many of the viral realities that audiences can connect with. A viral photograph can turn your life upside down – a simple but powerful premise on which this movie is based!

Pranayameenukaludey Kadal: Director Kamal is back with a visual treat!

Director Kamal is back with this visually stunning film set in the beautiful Lakshadweep island. Starring Vinayakan, Dilesh Pothan, Shyju Kurup and Sudheesh, the film is a love story with a difference. Shaan Rahman has composed the music of ‘Pranayameenukaludey Kadal.’