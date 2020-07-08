Jagdeep, Sholay, Andaz Apna Apna actor, passes away in Mumbai at 81

Jagdeep had worked in films like Sholay, Andaz Apna Apna, Purana Mandir, Qurbani, Shehenshah among several others.
Jagdeep passes away: Veteran Bollywood actor Jadgeep passed away today in Mumbai at the age of 81. Indianexpress.com reported that he died following health-related issues. Jagdeep had worked in films like Sholay, Andaz Apna Apna, Purana Mandir, Qurbani, Shehenshah among several others.
“Popular actor #Jagdeep passed way. Om Shanti,” tweeted film trade analyst Sumit Kadel.
News agency PTI also reported that veteran actor Jagdeep died at the age of 81.
Jagdeep is remembered fir his character of Shurma Bhopali in Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra starrer Sholay. He had also played Salman Khan’s father in comedy film Andaz Apna Apna.
Jagdeep had started his film career as a child artist extra BR Chopra’s Afsana.
