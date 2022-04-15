Jagbir Dahiya to launch musical melodies under ‘Asian Records’

Entertainment has become a part and parcel of every person’s life. Recently, it has been observed that producers draw in with remarkable content for the viewers. Similarly, producer Jagbir Dahiya has started a new pathway with his latest music company ‘Asian Records’. Meanwhile, previously the producer has been related to Doordarshan for serials and shows for Doordarshan.

In the past, Jagbir Dahiya, has produced films like ‘Kuch Kariye’ with Sukhwinder Singh and ‘The Journey of Karma’ with Poonam Poonam Pandey and Shakti Kapoor. New anticipation has been in store for the producer as now elated to put forth musical melodies under his own record label ‘Asian Records’. Dahiya have always been enchanted with films and TV shows. On the continuous surge in rising music demand, he tends to plunge into this industry.

This latest progression seems to be a one place platform for all the emerging artists, musicians, lyricists, musicians and other creative professionals. For a long time, India has been home to budding talents who are looking for an apt platform to showcase their expertise. The music label by Jagbir Dahiya will be prompting many emerging new talents in the nation.

Expressing his thoughts, he said, “The industry is competitive. Each week, there is a new artist and new talent that the audience views on the digital screens. Therefore, we are promoting deserving artists who need promotion from the audience.” Apart from his music company, the producer plans to establish a mammoth film studio in Bahadurgarh, Haryana. While things are still in the development stage, the film studio will provide various services like dubbing, mixing, editing and DI.