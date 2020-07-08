Jadgeep, Sholay, Andaz Apna Apna actor, passes away in Mumbai at 81

Jagdeep passes away: Veteran Bollywood actor Jadgeep passed away today in Mumbai at the age of 81. Indianexpress.com reported that he died following health related issues. Jagdeep had worked in films like Sholay, Andaz Apna Apna, Purana Mandir, Qurbani, Shehenshah among several others.

