Jadgeep, Sholay, Andaz Apna Apna actor, passes away in Mumbai at 81

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 10:57 PM

Jagdeep had worked in films like Sholay, Andaz Apna Apna, Purana Mandir, Qurbani, Shehenshah among several others.

Jagdeep, Jagdeep death, Jagdeep passes awayJagdeep passed away in Mumbai after prolonged health related issues. (PhotoTwitter/@SumitKadel)

Jagdeep passes away: Veteran Bollywood actor Jadgeep passed away today in Mumbai at the age of 81. Indianexpress.com reported that he died following health related issues. Jagdeep had worked in films like Sholay, Andaz Apna Apna, Purana Mandir, Qurbani, Shehenshah among several others.

