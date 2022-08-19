Jacqueline Fernandez extortion case: Actor’s upcoming films that might land in trouble

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has landed in legal trouble as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named her as an accused in Rs 215 crore extortion case which also involves conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The ED believes that the Vikrant Rona actor was aware of conman Sukesh being an extortionist. In the last year, Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned by the central agency several times. In April this year, ED also attached Rs 7.27 crore funds to Jacqueline under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram post:

Hours after a charge-sheet was submitted by the ED, in which they named the actor as one of the accused in the Sukesh Chandrashekar money laundering case, Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram to post, “Dear me, I deserve all good things, I’m powerful, I accept myself, it’ll all be okay. I’m strong, I will achieve my goals and dreams, I can do it.”

Who is Sukesh Chandrashekar?

Sukesh Chandrashekar is accused of extorting money from former Ranbaxy owner’s wife Aditi Singh. As per reports, the conman has splurged money on Jacqueline Fernandez and her family. As per the statement submitted by ED earlier, Rs 7 crores worth of gifts and assets were given to the actor.

Jacqueline Fernandez had denied all the allegations and claimed that she was unaware of Sukesh’s association with criminal activities.

Since Jacqueline Fernandez has landed in legal trouble, this might have a negative impact on her upcoming films. The actor has two big movies in her kitty – Ram Setu and Cirkus.

Ram Setu:

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the actor will be sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar, Satya Dev, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the film. Ram Setu is a story about an archaeologist who is working to investigate the nature of the Ram Setu bridge to figure out if it is a myth or a reality. The movie is all set to release on October 24 this year.

Cirkus:

Cirkus, an official adaptation of Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors is directed by Rohit Shetty. The film features Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. As per reports, Deepika Padukone will also be a part of a special song in Cirkus. The film had to release in theatres on July 15 but it was postponed due to the pandemic. Now, Cirkus will be released in the month of December this year.

Jacqueline Fernandez was recently seen in Vikrant Rona along with south superstar Kiccha Sudeep. Helmed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona was released worldwide in theatres on July 28 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. She was also seen in Attack with Rakul Preet Singh, and John Abraham. That’s not all, Jacqueline Fernandez was also a part of Bachchhan Paandey with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. Prior to that, she shared the screen with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam Dhar for the horror comedy Bhoot Police.