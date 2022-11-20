I’ve found my next Kai Po Che: Amit Sadh on his upcoming thriller Pune Highway

Amit Sadh has been stunning his fans with his impeccable performance in chartbuster shows like Avrodh, Zidd, and Duranga among others. The actor made a huge buzz after giving us back-to-back compelling seasons of Breathe. After flooring all his fans with his determined and composed acting skills, the actor is on to his next project.

Amit Sadh just took to Instagram to announce his upcoming project Pune Highway. He is soon to begin the shoot of the film and that gives his fans another reason to be excited for. He shared a picture of the screenplay’s cover page, captioning it – “A new cinematic journey begins. Pune Highway crossfades from an award-winning play to a dream of becoming a film to a screenplay by @rahuldacunha @bugskrishna, who also co-direct this fabulous drama-thriller – With a powerhouse of talent @theamitsadh @jimsarbhforreal @anuvabpal @manjarifadnis @ketakinarayan @shishir52 @sudeepmodak and more. Through the magical lens of @deepmetkar and a fabulous crew behind it all.”

Soon after the announcement, we got in touch with the actor to know more about the film. Calling Pune Highway his “next Kai Po Che”, Amit Sadh said that he is excited to begin shooting for the film. “When I was working on Kapi Po Che, Gattu (Director Abhishek Kapoor) told me that it will take at least ten years to work on a film like Kai Po Che and it’s been exactly ten years since I signed Pune Highway,” he said.

Amit Sadh, who was recently seen in Breathe: Into The Shadows season 2, received appreciation and praises for flawlessly playing the character of a cop called Kabir Sawant. “I gave my heart and soul to the character for seven years. I refused all other offers during these years to focus on Kabir Sawant. It feels great when people appreciate your work,” he said.