It’s confirmed! Trailer of Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer Petta to be released on this date

By: | Updated: December 26, 2018 6:34 PM

After the epic that was 2.0, expectations are sky high for superstar Rajnikanth's Petta. After the release of the teaser, fans now eagerly await for the trailer of the film.

Source: Taran Adarsh/Twitter

It’s Rajnikanth and you know what to expect – complete fan frenzy! And rightly so, the release date of the Petta trailer has been announced and it is 28th December, 2018. Needless to say that fans and movie buffs are excited about Rajinikanth’s upcoming film. The teaser which was released as Thalaiva’s birthday gift for the fans were a hit.

Scheduled to release around Pongal 2019, the film’s ‘trailer promised a complete entertainer. Moreover, the makers of the film also revealed first looks of actors with Vijay Sethupathi playing the antagonist. The film also marks the debut of Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the Tamil film industry with Petta.

READ ALSO | Zero vs KGF box-office collection: Some Christmas respite for Shah Rukh Khan, Yash starrer continues to rule

Rajinikanth had said that Petta is going to echo his ‘90s films.

With Anirudh as a composer, Marana Mass became an instant hit with fans The build-up has been pretty sharp and the expectations from the trailer over the next three days is going to build up on that. In addition, the film has also been in the news for another reason. Following the success of KGF, Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta, in a first, will be dubbed in Kannada and will release in the state on Pongal. Petta has received a UA certificate after muting a few objectionable words and will star actress Simran opposite the Superstar.

