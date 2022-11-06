It’s a girl! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome their first child

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally parents. The couple welcomed a baby girl on Sunday morning. Alia was admitted to the HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning, at around 7:30 am. She was accompanied by Ranbir Kapoor. Her mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor were also present.

It was in June this year that the ‘Darlings’ actress had surprised her fans by announcing her pregnancy with a cute picture from one of her ultrasound sessions.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April this year in an intimate ceremony, with only their close friends and family members in attendance.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir starred in a film together as leads for the first time with Brahmastra, which released in September this year. The film went on to shatter several records at the box office.