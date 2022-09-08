Ishaan Khatter calls out Karan Johar for being ‘mean’ to Ananya Panday; opens up about relationship status

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starred together in ‘Khaali Peeli’. The couple also dated for a while before they called it quits last year. During his recent stint at ‘Koffee With Karan,’ the young actor opened up about his relationship with his co-star. Ishaan shared that although they no longer continue to date, he would like to be friends with her. The actor even took pot shots at the host Karan for ‘drilling and grilling’ her and allegedly being ‘mean’ to her for ‘breaking up with him.’

Karan, immediately taking back his earlier accusation said ‘break-up is always mutual’, a statement which left the other guest for the episode, Katrina Kaif rather shook. Ishaan, Katrina, and Siddhant Chaturvedi had come to the show to promote the upcoming horror comedy ‘Phone Bhoot.’

Karan then delved deeper and asked Ishaan for more details about their breakup. Ishaan, however keeping things uptight said that it doesn’t matter who broke up with whom. Karan on the other hand trying to hint at Vijay Deverakonda being the reason for the breakup said that Ananya has admitted going out with him ‘platonically’ she was dating Ishaan.

On being asked if he is still friends with Annaya, Ishaan said, “I would like to have her as a friend for the rest of my life. She is one of the most wonderful people I’ve known, she is a sweetheart, anyone who met her would say this.”

During the rapid-fire round, the actor was asked about the things he missed about his ex-girlfriend. He said that she was a beautiful person, yet then he insisted the break-up was for the better. On being asked what is the worst thing he has done as a boyfriend, Ishaan revealed that he would not answer her calls for two weeks because he was upset. Ishaan then went on to reveal that he should also know what Ananya did in return, but held himself back and ended the story by saying, “We aren’t going there.”

On the show, Katrina too confessed that Vicky was never on her ‘radar’ and their relationship was all ‘out of blue.’ “I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over,” she said. The couple met at a party at director Zoya Akhtar’s place when Katrina was mighty impressed by Vicky. The couple tied the knot last year December at a lavish destination wedding in Rajasthan.

Koffee With Karan is streaming on Hotstar